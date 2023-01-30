Singer Kailash Kher Attacked With a Bottle During a Concert in Karnataka
A bottle was thrown at singer Kailash Kher during his concert at Karnataka's Hampi on Sunday.
Singer Kailash Kher was attacked during a concert in Karnataka on Sunday, 29 January 2023. The singer was attacked with a bottle during the closing ceremony of Hampi Utsav at Hampi, Vijayanagar, according to a report by ANI.
In continuation of the report, the police said the singer was attacked because he did not sing Kannada songs and only sang Hindi songs. Moreover, two people were detained after the incident took place.
According to reports, the singer was unhurt and continued with his performance despite being attacked.
The festival started on 27 January. Singers like Arjun Jannya, Vijaya Prakash, Raghu Dikshit, Anannya Bhath and Arman Mallik also performed at the festival.
The singer is known for songs like ‘Yuhi Chala Chal’, ‘Teri Deewani’, ‘Saiyyan’ and more.
