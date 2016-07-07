ADVERTISEMENT
Birthday Jukebox: Going Deewani Over Kailash Kher's 10 Best Tracks
From ‘Teri Deewani’ to ‘Yun Hi Chala Chal’ - here’s wishing Kailash Kher a very happy birthday!
i
Kailash Kher is one of the most talented and unconventional singers that Bollywood has ever boasted. One of the most influential contemporary sufi singers, Kher, a very versatile musician, has popularized folk melodies in Hindi films. Today (7 July), he turns 49.
The Quint wishes Kailash Kher a very happy birthday! Tune in to listen to some of his best film and pop numbers.
(This article is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 7 July 2017.)
