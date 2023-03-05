Benny Dayal Gets Hit By A Drone During Concert; Shares Update On His Injuries
Benny Dayal was left injured after a drone hit the back of his head.
Benny Dayal was left injured after a drone hit the back of his head during a concert in Chennai. The concert took place on Friday, 3 March. The singer was performing at the cultural fest of Vellore Institute of Technology when the incident occurred. He also issued an update regarding his injuries.
A video was also circulating on the internet when the incident happened. In the video, the singer can be seen performing on stage. He is seen singing the song 'Urvashi Urvashi'. Sometime after, a drone is seen approaching the singer and as he takes a step back it hits the back of his head.
Tak a look here:
Benny Dayal also issued a response following the incident, he said: “I just want to express three things. All artists should make sure they have a clause that the drone cannot come close to them while they are performing as their movement cannot be coordinated. You need a person with you who is specifically working on drones.”
The singer's post has received a lot of support from the industry. Singer Armaan Malik said, "Man this is messed up. get well soon Ben! While Shirley Setia wrote, "Omgg!! Must have been right after we met. Take Care Benny, hope you get well soonn!"
Benny is known for songs like 'Let's Nacho', 'Uff' and others.
Topics: Benny Dayal
