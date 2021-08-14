‘Won’t See You Next Season’: Benny Dayal on Super Singer Season 8
Benny Dayal took to his Instagram to share the news and talk about the hate he received following Super Singer 8.
Singer Benny Dayal recently took to his Instagram to talk about the hate comments he has receiving as a result of being the judge of Super Singh 8, a Tamil reality singing show.
Dayal took to his Instagram to reveal how he would not post anything about the show anymore. He wrote, "I will no more be posting anything associated with Super Singer 8. I can't take all the hate messages. Thank you for all the love you have shown me. I am human after all. I'm done. Thank you. Won't see you next season."
While the reason for Dayal's statement is not fully clear, fans have suspected that it is because of a contestant's recent elimination that drew a lot of flak, both for the judges of the show as well as VijayTV, the network that carries the show. Sridhar Sena was one of the most-loved and popular contestants of the show and fans were shocked to know that he didn't even make it to the final.
Dayal reportedly could not take the hate comments that came his way following the show's eliminations and the following rounds, which is what made him take this decision.
