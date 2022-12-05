‘I Never Thought of Myself as a Singer’: Prateek Kuhad
Prateek Kuhad's new album is called 'The Way That Lovers Do.'
Prateek Kuhad who is busy promoting his new album, 'The Way That Lovers Do' spoke to The Quint about his journey as an artiste, his love for songwriting and his take on equal representation in the music industry and more.
Prateek opened up about his initial reluctance to become a singer as he primarily wanted to get into songwriting. He says:
I've honestly never thought of myself as a singer. I just always thought of myself as a songwriter. I've always wanted to just write songs, and stay lowkey. At one point I just wanted to write songs for other people.Prateek Kuhad, Singer
When talking about how his songs primarily revolve around the theme of heartbreak, he clarified that he did not believe in romanticising pain. He went on to state:
I don't really want to romanticise pain. So many people ask me this and I just want to clarify, that nobody is trying to romanticise pain. But at the same time, I don't think we should be repressing it either.Prateek Kuhad
Prateek also spoke about the gender disparity in the music industry.
India in general is very patriarchal; across every industry everywhere. even when you look at audiences actually. I think my audience is evenly split. But if you go to other concerts it’s primarily men coming out.Prateek Kuhad, Singer
He also spoke about the Indian music industry, Bollywood and much more.
Watch the video for more.
Topics: Prateek Kuhad
