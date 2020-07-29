Shweta Calls for Justice for Her Brother Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant died by suicide on 14 June.
After an FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to call for justice. She posted a photo of Sushant and wrote, "If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput".
On Tuesday, 28 July, an FIR was filed against Sushant's friend Rhea under various sections on the complaint of the late actor's father, the inspector general of Patna Central Zone said on Tuesday, 28 July, reported ANI.
The Patna FIR alleges that "Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant's bank account to an unknown account in a year." It also stated that "Sushant's credit cards and bank accounts were run by Rhea Chakraborty and her family. On 8 June, Rhea left with Sushant's cash, jewellery, ATM cards, laptop etc". The FIR also states that "Rhea had Sushant's medical records and threatened to make them public".
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.