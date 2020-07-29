Shweta Calls for Justice for Her Brother Sushant Singh Rajput

On Tuesday, 28 July, an FIR was filed against Sushant's friend Rhea under various sections on the complaint of the late actor's father, the inspector general of Patna Central Zone said on Tuesday, 28 July, reported ANI.

The Patna FIR alleges that "Rs 15 crore was transferred from Sushant's bank account to an unknown account in a year." It also stated that "Sushant's credit cards and bank accounts were run by Rhea Chakraborty and her family. On 8 June, Rhea left with Sushant's cash, jewellery, ATM cards, laptop etc". The FIR also states that "Rhea had Sushant's medical records and threatened to make them public".