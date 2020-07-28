FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty on Plaint of Sushant Singh’s Father

An FIR has been filed against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father, the inspector general of Patna Central Zone said on Tuesday, 28 July, reported ANI.

A police official told The Quint that the FIR has been filed against Chakraborty and five others. Apart from Section 306 of the IPC (Abetment of suicide), other sections invoked include Section 340, 342, 380, 406 and 420, reports said.