FIR Against Rhea Chakraborty on Plaint of Sushant Singh’s Father

Sushant Singh Rajput had died by suicide at his Mumbai home on 14 June.

An FIR has been filed against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father, the inspector general of Patna Central Zone said on Tuesday, 28 July, reported ANI.

A police official told The Quint that the FIR has been filed against Chakraborty and five others. Apart from Section 306 of the IPC (Abetment of suicide), other sections invoked include Section 340, 342, 380, 406 and 420, reports said.

A four-member team has also been sent to Mumbai and will collect the case diary and other documents from the Mumbai Police, Inspector General Sanjay Singh said.

Rajput had died by suicide at his Mumbai home on 14 June.

