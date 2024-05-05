Shreyas Talpade Says His Heart Attack Could Be a Side Effect of COVID-19 Vaccine

"I don't smoke. I'm not really a regular drinker; I drink perhaps once a month. No tobacco; yes, my cholesterol was a little high, which I was told is normal these days. I was taking medication for that, and it had come down reasonably. So, if all the factors - no diabetes, no blood pressure, nothing, then what could be the reason," Shreyas told Lehren Retro.

"I would not negate the theory. It was only after the COVID-19 vaccination is when I started experiencing some fatigue and tiredness. There has to be some amount of truth, and we cannot negate the theory. Maybe it is COVID or the vaccine, but there is something associated post that...It is very unfortunate because we genuinely don’t know what we have taken inside our bodies. We went with the flow and trusted the companies. I never heard of such incidents before COVID-19," the actor added.

Speaking about how he isn't sure whether the heart attack was a result of COVID-19 or the vaccine, he further said that he doesn't have "enough proof, and it is pointless to make any statements". Teh actor also said that he wants to "explore what it (the vaccine) has done to our bodies".

Last year, Shreyas collapsed due to a heart attack following the shoot of his upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle. The actor was admitted to Mumbai's Bellevue Hospital, where he underwent angioplasty.