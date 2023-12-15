Join Us On:
Actor Shreyas Talpade Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty: Report

Shreyas Talpade was shooting for Welcome to The Jungle right before he suffered a heart attack.

Actor Shreyas Talpade Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty: Report
Actor Shreyas Talpade, aged 47, collapsed because of a heart attack while shooting in Mumbai on Thursday (14 December) evening, as per a report by Hindustan Times. Shreyas was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri, where he underwent an angioplasty.

A source told HT, "Shreyas was shooting the multi-starrer film Welcome to The Jungle. He shot through the day and was absolutely fine. He was joking around and even filmed some action sequences. After finishing the shoot he went home and complained of uneasiness. His wife rushed him to the hospital and he had collapsed on the way. His health update is awaited"

Shreyas has been acting for over two decades and has done films in both Marathi and Hindi.

