‘You Were and Will Be My Teacher,’ Shreya Ghoshal Pens Note for Lata Mangeshkar

She added, “I remember my childhood, each moment of happiness, sadness, victory, loss through your songs. Those long hours of practice trying to analyse the nuances, expressions, lilts in your singing made my musical bond with you more profound.”

Ghoshal wrote that her mother would make her rewind the tape till she got it right. “‘Haye jiya roye’ was the first song of yours I had learnt as a child. Felt such strong emotions listening to it even as a small kid. Singing ‘Suniyo ji’ in music competitions got me noticed by many and ‘Jeevan dor tumhi sang’ was the audition song which got me first film Devdas.”

“This loss is personal. You were and will be my teacher. When I came to the music industry you blessed me with your affection whenever I got to meet you. Lata ji you are embedded too deep in my soul but a part of me went away with you today,” Ghoshal concluded.

Playback singer Anusha Mani commented, “I am a witness to your hours of practicing her songs , every line , word .. sending you & mom love.”