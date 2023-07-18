Who Is Shrenik Arora And How Did The 11-Year-Old Impress The Makers of 'Adhura'?

Echoing Kavish's thoughts creator and director Gauravv K. Chawla told The Quint, "Shrenik displayed a depth and maturity in his acting that surpassed expectations. His ability to embody the complexities of a possessed child with conviction and authenticity is a testament to his remarkable talent. The chemistry between Ishwak, Rasika and Shrenik was amazing, adding an extra layer of intensity and emotion to the series".

Co-director and writer Ananya Banerjee added, "He’s a smart kid and has a quiet curiosity, that makes him a good observer too. That helped in his scenes with other actors. As an absolute bonus, Shrenik had walked into the audition room wearing a Harry Potter pendant and announced that he loves reading, especially fantasy novels. So I knew he’d get the world of Adhura, and it would be easy to find examples for him when it came to directing him in a scene."