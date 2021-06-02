Delhi HC Reserves Ruling in Juhi Chawla's Suit Against 5G Roll-Out

Khosla added that the suit was based on invoking the precautionary principle. "…burden of proof is not on me. So If I am saying there’s smoke, its on respondents to show there’s no fire," he added.

The Bench asked Khosla if the government had been approached before the suit was filed and if there was any instance of denial of justice. Khosla denied approaching the government and the Bench maintained that the suit doesn't fall under the purview of section 34 of the Specific Reliefs Act, as a result.

The Delhi High Court reserved its order in the suit filed by Juhi Chawla against the roll-out of 5G technology.

(With inputs from Live Law and Bar & Bench)