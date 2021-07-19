Porn Films Case: Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Arrested

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on Monday, 19 July, in connection with a case pertaining to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, the Mumbai Police Commissioner said.

The case was registered with the Crime Branch in February 2021. “… He appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” the Mumbai Police chief said.

Kundra was summoned by the Crime Branch on Monday in connection with the case, which was busted in February this year with the arrest of some people from Madh bungalow. Actor Gehana Vasisth was also arrested by the police in the case, but was later granted bail.