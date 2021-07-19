ADVERTISEMENT

Porn Films Case: Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Arrested

"He appears to be the key conspirator of this," the Mumbai Police chief said on Raj Kundra's arrest.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Porn Films Case: Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Arrested</p></div>
i

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on Monday, 19 July, in connection with a case pertaining to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, the Mumbai Police Commissioner said.

The case was registered with the Crime Branch in February 2021. “… He appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” the Mumbai Police chief said.

Kundra was summoned by the Crime Branch on Monday in connection with the case, which was busted in February this year with the arrest of some people from Madh bungalow. Actor Gehana Vasisth was also arrested by the police in the case, but was later granted bail.

Also Read

Was Silent But Enough is Enough: Raj Kundra on Divorce From Kavita

Was Silent But Enough is Enough: Raj Kundra on Divorce From Kavita

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT