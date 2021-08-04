Shibani Dandekar Speaks About Her Wedding Plans With Farhan Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been in a relationship for the last three years.
Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, who have been in a relationship for three years, are one of the most talked-about celebrity couples. Of late, there have been speculations about their wedding too.
Now, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shibani said that while she understands that there's a lot of interest around her and Farhan's wedding, she doesn't have an answer to the question yet.
"Everyone is asking me the same question. I would say the topic has not come up yet. I will figure this out and then I will tell people", Shibani said.
Shibani and Farhan celebrated three years of togetherness in February this year with this post.
Shibani was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime's web-series Four More Shots Please! Season 2. Farhan was recently seen in the sports drama Toofaan.
