Shibani Dandekar Wishes Her 'Ludo Partner' Farhan Akhtar on B'day
Farhan Akhtar turned 47 today.
On 9 January, actor Farhan Akhtar turned a year older. His partner, Shibani Dandekar, took to Instagram to wish him. She posted a selfie with him and a long emotional caption.
The caption reads, "To the love of my life, my best friend, my ludo partner ... wouldn’t know how to be on this journey without you... lucky to have you holding my hand and watching my back through it all .. you are a beautifully talented genius of an artist and the most incredible human I have known .. thank you for being all mine .. happy birthday my Foo @faroutakhtar"
Several Bollywood personalities also took to social media to wish Farhan on his birthday.
"Have a great one! Lots of love," wrote Priyanka Chopra.
Anushka Sharma wrote, "Happy birthday! Wishing you lots of love and luck"
