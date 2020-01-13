Marriage on the Cards for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar?
There have been floating rumours about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar that they are planning to get married this year. The two have been dating for over two years now have been spotted by the paparazzi together multiple times.
When Javed Akhtar was asked to comment on the same and if the two are planning to get married, he said he didn’t know anything about it.
Commenting on if he has met Shibani Dandekar he said, “I have met her many times, She is a very sweet girl.” Recently, a Mumbai Mirror report claimed that the two have already started the preparation for the wedding functions, though they are yet to zero in on the dates. It’s rumoured that they are looking to tie the knot by the end of 2020, post the release of Farhan’s Toofan.
Last week on Farhan Akhtar’s 46th birthday, Shibani took to Instagram to pour her heart for Farhan Akhtar.
You are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I’ve never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you.. Just being around you has taught me so much ( mainly patience!!) You inspire me! thank you for including me in every part of your life, for making me feel so special and for always making time for ‘us’ !! Having said that you do need to ‘unclench’ a little.. be more ‘free flowing’. To many more sessions in the ring, savouring protein bars together,late night walks with Jim Jam, Jlo movies, finishing my word crossy and foot rubs!! Love you my Foo always. Can’t wait for the next round.Shibani Dandekar
