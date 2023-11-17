ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'If I'm Second-Guessing What People Will Like & Dislike I'll Go Insane': Vir Das

Shefali Shah & Vir Das have been nominated for the Emmy Awards for Netflix's Delhi Crime and Landing, respectively.

Swati Chopra
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Like

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actors Shefali Shah and actor-comedian Vir Das have been nominated for the 2023 International Emmy Awards. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the big news on 26 September.

The Quint caught up with the two artists to speak to them about their Emmy nominations, their first reaction, whether they were manifesting it, and more.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Vir Das received the Emmy nomination for his Netflix special Landing. Speaking about it, he shared, "I think for me, it's all the more unexpected because I'm not even a category that officially exists in the Emmys. It's a comedy special against a fiction show. So, for me, it was completely out of the blue. I didn't even expect it to be submitted, let alone nominated."

Speaking about being herself as an actor in the public space, Shefali shared,

"I don't think people gave me that much importance until three to four years ago. So, it didn't bother me. But I have to admit that I have received a lot of love and respect. I mean, very rarely do I get a negative comment."
Shefali Shah

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

Also Read

International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das Bag Nominations

International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das Bag Nominations

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Vir Das   Shefali Shah 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×