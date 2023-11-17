'If I'm Second-Guessing What People Will Like & Dislike I'll Go Insane': Vir Das

Actors Shefali Shah and actor-comedian Vir Das have been nominated for the 2023 International Emmy Awards. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the big news on 26 September.
The Quint caught up with the two artists to speak to them about their Emmy nominations, their first reaction, whether they were manifesting it, and more.
Vir Das received the Emmy nomination for his Netflix special Landing. Speaking about it, he shared, "I think for me, it's all the more unexpected because I'm not even a category that officially exists in the Emmys. It's a comedy special against a fiction show. So, for me, it was completely out of the blue. I didn't even expect it to be submitted, let alone nominated."
Speaking about being herself as an actor in the public space, Shefali shared,
"I don't think people gave me that much importance until three to four years ago. So, it didn't bother me. But I have to admit that I have received a lot of love and respect. I mean, very rarely do I get a negative comment."Shefali Shah
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
