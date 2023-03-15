'We Were Low For About an Hour': Shaunak Sen Pens Note After Oscar Loss
"Brain is still to wrap around the fact that this is the end of this chapter," wrote Shaunak Sen.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Filmmaker Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes missed out on the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film at this year's Academy Awards. The Oscar went to Navalny. However, the visionary filmmaker took to Instagram to talk about the loss and thank everyone who supported him through the journey.
Sen took to his Instagram to write, "So many chin-uppy messages of encouragement/support since yesterday. We were low for about an hour, but were soon distracted into equanimity amidst the whirl of glittery people and things. Brain is still to wrap around the fact that this is the end of this chapter. "
He also added, "Next we'll be working hard to figure India distribution (HBO has ended it's deal in India with Hotstar it appears, and we're figuring out which platform it'll come out on now). For now, very very nice to share this bizarre, swollen day with the brothers, and so many members of our crew. Hugest congratulations to all the winning films from India!"
In the end, he said, "Here's a quick (chronological) line of pictures of the day as it progressed. (I'll probably end up sharing another round of pictures, sorry .)"
Check out the post here:
The director also went on to post some pictures from the Oscars night.
The 95th Academy Awards was a big night for India nonetheless. Two Indian productions walked away with the coveted award; RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' won in the category of 'Best Song', while The Elephant Whisperers won for 'Best Documentary Short.'
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: All That Breathes Shaunak Sen
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.