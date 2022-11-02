Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan Was a Part of These Films and Shows?

Bollywood's 'King of Romance', Shah Rukh Khan, celebrates his 57th birthday on 2 November. Needless to say, his films are not less than an event among his fans. With decades of experience in the Hindi film industry, SRK has come a long way since he first made his television debut with Doordarshan's Fauji in 1989. Over the years, a lot has changed but one thing has remained constant — his charm.

On King Khan's birthday, here are 10 films and shows, you probably did not know he was a part of: