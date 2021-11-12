Malvika Raaj Recalls Working With Shah Rukh Khan in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
Malvika Raaj played a young Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Malvika Raaj, who played the role of a young Kareena Kapoor in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, is gearing up for her debut in a leading role with the Zee5 movie Squad. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Malvika recalled working alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Amitabh Bachchan in the film.
"Since I was so young, I didn't realise how amazing the experience was to share screen space with actors like Shah Rukh, Kajol and Amitabh Bachchan. I was like, 'Okay, I am a part of this'. That was because they made me feel like that. One thing I have learnt on the sets of K3G is being grounded and humble. They had a very positive attitude, and treated everyone as equals", Malvika told the publication.
She also recalled an incident about Shah Rukh that touched her.
"I remember, once we were all having lunch on set and Shah Rukh sir was there too. I came in, and he actually left his food to come and meet me. That really touched me and I remember his gesture till this day. People generally don't do that, but Shah Rukh sir is so amazing and humble".Malvika Raaj, Actor.
Talking about Squad, Malvika said it was initially planned as a theatrical release. "Since it's an action film, the experience in theatres would have been totally different. The pandemic messed up the whole situation, but I am glad it's releasing on OTT. Zee5 has a huge reach, and I am very hopeful".
