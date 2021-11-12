Ahead of Aryan Khan's Birthday, Suhana & Juhi Chawla Post Throwback Pics
Aryan Khan will turn a year older on 14 November.
On Friday, Suhana Khan wished her brother Aryan an early happy birthday via an Instagram Story that was originally posted by their cousin Alia Chhiba. Aryan turns 24 on 13 November.
Alia shared an old family picture, and wished both Aryan and Namita Chhiba. The photo, presumably taken outside Buckingham Palace in the UK, shows a young Aryan and Suhana posing with their cousins and uncle.
"Happy birthday to the two most loving and inspiring people,” Alia wrote, tagging both Aryan and Namita.
Suhana re-posted Alia's post with a heart emoji. A few reports suggest that celebrations will be muted this year, following Aryan's arrest in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.
Juhi Chawla also took to Instagram to post a throwback photo and wished Aryan.
