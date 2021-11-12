Ahead of Aryan Khan's Birthday, Suhana & Juhi Chawla Post Throwback Pics

On Friday, Suhana Khan wished her brother Aryan an early happy birthday via an Instagram Story that was originally posted by their cousin Alia Chhiba. Aryan turns 24 on 13 November.

Alia shared an old family picture, and wished both Aryan and Namita Chhiba. The photo, presumably taken outside Buckingham Palace in the UK, shows a young Aryan and Suhana posing with their cousins and uncle.

"Happy birthday to the two most loving and inspiring people,” Alia wrote, tagging both Aryan and Namita.