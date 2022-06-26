‘Will Try To Be in Tiger 3’: Shah Rukh Confirms His Cameo in Salman Khan Film

Shah Rukh added that the last couple of years were great as he got to work with Salman in a few projects. "Last two years were fantastic because I got to be in one of his films. He came in Zero and did a song with me and, now in Pathaan, and I don't know if it's a secret, but I will try to be in Tiger (3) also."

SRK continued by saying that Salman is like his brother. "It's great working with him. There is a special thanks I want to say before I tell how much I love Salman. Salman is like family, he is like a brother. We don't know who is the elder brother. Each one of us on different days behaves like the elder brother to each other. Whoever makes a mistake is the elder brother."