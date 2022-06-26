‘Will Try To Be in Tiger 3’: Shah Rukh Confirms His Cameo in Salman Khan Film
Shah Rukh Khan spoke about working with Salman Khan in a recent Instagram LIVE.
Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years in the Hindi film industry on 25 June. To celebrate the occasion, he hosted an Instagram live where the superstar interacted with his fans. During his interaction, Shah Rukh revealed that he has a cameo in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3.
Speaking about working with Salman, SRK said,
"With Salman Khan there is no working experience, there is love experience, happy experience, friendly experience and brotherly experience. So, it is amazing whenever I work with him. We haven't really done a full-fledged film together apart from one, which was also not a full-fledged film. To be honest, we are not together. So we get 4-5 days in a year to work in a film."
Shah Rukh added that the last couple of years were great as he got to work with Salman in a few projects. "Last two years were fantastic because I got to be in one of his films. He came in Zero and did a song with me and, now in Pathaan, and I don't know if it's a secret, but I will try to be in Tiger (3) also."
SRK continued by saying that Salman is like his brother. "It's great working with him. There is a special thanks I want to say before I tell how much I love Salman. Salman is like family, he is like a brother. We don't know who is the elder brother. Each one of us on different days behaves like the elder brother to each other. Whoever makes a mistake is the elder brother."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.