Shah Rukh Recalls Buying First Home & How Gauri Became an Interior Designer



The Pathaan actor also wrote about the story behind Gauri becoming an interior designer and their first-ever home, "It all started when we bought our first home in Mumbai. Needless to say, it was beyond our means, but we needed a living space, because we were expecting Aryan. So, the choice was made, that we would try and buy stuff for the house as and when we had the money. We could not afford a designer, so the job was taken over by Gauri. She always had a penchant for drawing and was very creative with her own room and even clothes, so we both felt she could put together something that would be both aesthetic and affordable."

"We once went to buy a sofa, but since it was too expensive, we just bought the leather for the sofa for one of my travels and waited for some carpenter to build what Gauri had designed in a notebook. This went on for some years, and as things started looking up for us, we went on to buy a bigger home, Mannat. The story was the same, that we had spent all our money on the property and had none left for the interiors. So again, by default, Gauri became our interior designer," he added.

Some family pictures from the book were also recently circulating on the internet.

Take a look at one of the pictures: