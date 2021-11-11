Shah Rukh Khan to Resume Shooting for Pathan in Spain: Report
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will reportedly shoot romantic songs for the film in Spain.
Shah Rukh Khan, who last appeared in the film Zero, now has two films, Pathan and filmmaker Atlee’s next film, in the pipeline. Shah Rukh was supposed to go to Spain for Pathan but he had postponed the shoot for both films. According to News18, the actor is now set to go to Spain for the next schedule for Pathan.
A source told the publication, “Shah Rukh is now much relieved after Aryan got bail. He decided that he wanted to spend some time with family before diving neck deep into work again. But the actor has given a primary go ahead for the Spain schedule, which, if everything goes according to the plan, is expected to begin by early next month.”
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was in custody for three weeks after he was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in October during a cruise ship raid. Aryan, along with two others accused, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha, were granted bail with conditions. Aryan Khan walked out of jail on 30 October.
The source also told News18 that several locations including Seville, Majorca, Cardez, Jerez De La Frontera, Valldemosa, Riad Lolita Tarif have been finalised for the shoot, and added, “These are locations where no Bollywood film has shot earlier. The team of Pathan will be shooting two romantic songs including the lead pair SRK and Deepika Padukone.”
The source further said that John Abraham will also be part of the shoot and “a new international action director is being roped in for choreographing the actions sequences.” The source said that the VFX of the film is going to be done by Yash Raj Films’ visual effects studio yFX and Red Chillies VFX.
Pathan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead and John Abraham as the antagonist.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.