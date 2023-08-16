Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for his daughter Suhana Khan, and he credits his wife Gauri Khan for her upbringing. The actor took to Instagram on 16 August, to share a clip of his daughter, who was invited as a guest at a book launch event, and penned a heartfelt note for her.
SRK wrote in the caption, "The circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. @gaurikhan You’ve done so well with the three of them…educated them, taught them dignity & desire to share love…& Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!!"
Have a look at SRK's post here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Dot, and Mihir Ahuja in the lead roles.
