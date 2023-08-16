ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019SRK is All Praise For Suhana Khan; Lauds Gauri Khan For Making Her So Articulate

SRK is All Praise For Suhana Khan; Lauds Gauri Khan For Making Her So Articulate

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share a video of his daughter Suhana Khan from a press event.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
SRK is All Praise For Suhana Khan; Lauds Gauri Khan For Making Her So Articulate
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for his daughter Suhana Khan, and he credits his wife Gauri Khan for her upbringing. The actor took to Instagram on 16 August, to share a clip of his daughter, who was invited as a guest at a book launch event, and penned a heartfelt note for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

SRK wrote in the caption, "The circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. @gaurikhan You’ve done so well with the three of them…educated them, taught them dignity & desire to share love…& Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!!"

Have a look at SRK's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film also stars Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Dot, and Mihir Ahuja in the lead roles.

Also Read

'Had A Happy Childhood': Shah Rukh Khan's Handwritten College Essay Goes Viral

'Had A Happy Childhood': Shah Rukh Khan's Handwritten College Essay Goes Viral

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Shah Rukh Khan   Suhana Khan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×