People Using Aryan to Settle Scores With Shah Rukh Khan: Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan told the publication that some people want to settle personal scores with Shah Rukh. "This time they have Aryan Khan to play with, because he is Shah Rukh Khan’s son and they’ve got a chance to settle scores with the actor", Sinha said adding, "We also know they haven’t found any drug on him, nor have they got any incriminating material. Even if they had found any drug, the punishment is at the most one year but that does not arise in this case. Another big question that needs to be asked after they arrested Aryan and others, why weren’t the urine and blood tests done? That is normally done in these cases".

Earlier, Shekhar Suman, Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Bhatt and a host of other celebrities extended their support to Shah Rukh and Gauri.