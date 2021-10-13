People Using Aryan to Settle Scores With Shah Rukh Khan: Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha also called Bollywood 'godi kalakars' for remaining silent in the Aryan Khan case.
Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha is the latest celebrity to speak about the arrest of Aryan Khan. Aryan and several others have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to a raid onboard a Mumbai luxury cruise.
In an interview with ETimes, Sinha said that Bollywood celebrities are 'godi kalakars', who want people to fight their own battles. "They want the person to fight his own battle. The industry is a bunch of scared folks".
Sinha further said that Aryan is being targeted just because he is superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son.
"Shah Rukh is definitely the reason why the boy is being targeted. There are other names like Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, but nobody is talking about them. When a similar thing happened last time, the focus was on Deepika Padukone, although there were other names involved, and known names too, but the focus was on her only".Shatrughan Sinha, Actor-politician
Shatrughan told the publication that some people want to settle personal scores with Shah Rukh. "This time they have Aryan Khan to play with, because he is Shah Rukh Khan’s son and they’ve got a chance to settle scores with the actor", Sinha said adding, "We also know they haven’t found any drug on him, nor have they got any incriminating material. Even if they had found any drug, the punishment is at the most one year but that does not arise in this case. Another big question that needs to be asked after they arrested Aryan and others, why weren’t the urine and blood tests done? That is normally done in these cases".
Earlier, Shekhar Suman, Hrithik Roshan, Pooja Bhatt and a host of other celebrities extended their support to Shah Rukh and Gauri.
