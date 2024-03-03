ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Video: Alia & Ranbir Dance to ‘Kesariya’ with Akash Ambani & Shloka in Jamnagar

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took to the stage to perform on their hit song from Brahmastra, 'Kesariya'.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are soon to be married in July. Before their wedding ceremony, the family arranged for a grand pre-wedding affair which saw many Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

From Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan, many attended the grand celebrations. Moreover, many of the celebrities also performed during the celebrations.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt joined hands with Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka to perform on the duo's hit song 'Kesariya.'

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Take a look:

Pop sensation Rihanna also performed on day 1 in Jamnagar. 

While the second day witnessed a more desi lineup - Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan danced to 'Bole Chudiyan'. While Diljit Dosanjh sang superhit songs like 'Lover' and 'Proper Patola'.

Shah Rukh Khan also performed to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

The festivities will last till 3 March.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×