Shabana Azmi Shuts Down Fake Claims of Javed Akhtar's 'Granddaughter'
Several social media users speculated that Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is Javed Akhtar's granddaughter.
Actor Shabana Azmi reacted to speculations on social media that former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed is Javed Akhtar’s granddaughter. Putting the rumours to rest, Shabana responded to a tweet making a sexist remark about Urfi’s clothes, and said, “She is not related to us on anyway . Stop spreading lies ! (sic)”
Earlier on Tuesday too, Shabana had reacted to a news article and clarified, “Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way.”
Urfi Javed was the first contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. After her exit, she was photographed at the Mumbai airport and that is when the rumours started. The claims started amid a controversy surrounding Javed Akhtar's statement comparing RSS to the Taliban.
Speaking about the rumours, Urfi Javed told The Quint, “It’s really funny that people are connecting me with Javed (Akhtar) because of my last name."
When asked by the paparazzi if she will return to Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi said that she watched some episodes and doesn’t believe she can play so many games. “Main seedhi-saadhi hoon yaar (I’m a simple girl),” she said. Urfi was nominated after her ‘connection’ Zeeshan pressed a buzzer and changed his connection to Divya Agarwal instead.
