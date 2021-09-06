Our Hindutva Inclusive: Sena Criticises Javed Akhtar for RSS-Taliban Comparison

Commenting on the controversy surrounding lyricist and former Rajya Sabha MP Javed Akhtar comparing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the Taliban, the Shiv Sena, on Monday, 6 September, said that the idea of a Hindu rashtra of the RSS and the Sena is an inclusive one.

Reiterating its support for a Hindu rashtra in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena said that Hindus should not be sidelined in their own country.

"We do not agree with his statement of comparing the RSS with the Taliban. His remarks saying that there is no difference between the goals of the Taliban and the RSS are incorrect. Javed Akhtar might have ideological differences with the RSS and he does voice them on several occasions. However, even if he has a secular ideology, it cannot mean that the ones backing the idea of a Hindu rashtra can be compared to the Taliban," the editorial said.