SC to Hear Rhea Chakraborty’s Plea to Transfer Probe on 5 August

Rhea Chakraborty, in a statement said, “truth will prevail”.

The Quint
Published31 Jul 2020, 04:25 PM IST
Celebrities
1 min read

A single-judge bench of the Supreme Court will be hearing actor Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea on 5 August, reported ANI.

Rhea had moved the Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death from Patna to Mumbai.

The Bihar government, along with Rajput’s family, had filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, seeking a hearing if any order was passed on Rhea’s plea.

Following this, the Maharashtra government had filed a caveat before the Supreme Court to ensure that no order is passed, Sachin Patil, standing counsel for Maharashtra Government had reportedly to ANI.

On Tuesday, 29 July, an FIR was filed in Patna against Rhea based on a complaint by Rajput's father, the inspector general of Patna Central Zone said. Rhea has been accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput, who passed away on 14 June.

In a statement issued on Friday, Rhea had said, “I have immense faith in God and the Judiciary and I believe I will get justice… the truth shall prevail.”

