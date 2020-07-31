SC to Hear Rhea Chakraborty’s Plea to Transfer Probe on 5 August

A single-judge bench of the Supreme Court will be hearing actor Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea on 5 August, reported ANI.

Rhea had moved the Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death from Patna to Mumbai.

The Bihar government, along with Rajput’s family, had filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, seeking a hearing if any order was passed on Rhea’s plea.

Following this, the Maharashtra government had filed a caveat before the Supreme Court to ensure that no order is passed, Sachin Patil, standing counsel for Maharashtra Government had reportedly to ANI.