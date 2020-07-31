I Believe I'll Get Justice: Rhea Chakraborty Issues Statement
Rhea Chakraborty speaks about allegations against her.
Rhea Chakraborty has issued a statement regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation. Saying that she believes she will get justice, Rhea said, "I have immense faith in God and the judiciary and I believe I will get justice. A lot of horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media, but I will refrain from commenting since the matter is sub judice".
An FIR has been filed against Rhea on a complaint by Sushant's father. Rhea has been accused of abetment to suicide. She has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai.
