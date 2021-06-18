SC Stays Cases Against 'Taarak Mehta' Actor Munmun Dutta

The bench replied that was not true. "You may not be informed. Everyone knows the meaning. Same word is used in Bangla. She was in Kolkata when she said this," noted the top court.



Bali acknowledged his client made a mistake and deleted her Twitter post within two hours of posting the video. Bali argued that the top court in several cases clubbed FIRs arising out of the same incident and urged all cases should be shifted to Mumbai.



The top court issued notice to state governments and complainants, after hearing Dutta's counsel that the FIRs lodged in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana, should be clubbed.



The actor had triggered an outrage with an YouTube video, leading to lodging of FIRs under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Later, Dutta tendered an apology and took down the offensive part of the video. She said she used the word because of language barrier.



Bali contended before the bench that the petitioner was a woman and five FIRs had been lodged against her. However, finally, the top court agreed to examine her plea and stayed the proceedings in the FIRs.



The top court also issued a notice to Dalit rights activist and lawyer who got the first FIR registered against the actor in Haryana's Hisar on May 13. The FIR was filed under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly humiliating the community.