FIR Filed In Mumbai Against Actor Munmun Dutta For Casteist Slur

An FIR has been registered in Mumbai against actor Munmun Dutta for using a casteist slur in a YouTube video that went viral on social media, according to ANI. The Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah actor has been booked under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Based on a complaint lodged by Akhil Bharatiya Balai Mahasangh president Manoj Parmar, another FIR was earlier registered against Dutta in Indore. Similar FIRs have also been lodged in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.