FIR Filed In Mumbai Against Actor Munmun Dutta For Casteist Slur
Munmun Dutta been booked under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
An FIR has been registered in Mumbai against actor Munmun Dutta for using a casteist slur in a YouTube video that went viral on social media, according to ANI. The Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah actor has been booked under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
Based on a complaint lodged by Akhil Bharatiya Balai Mahasangh president Manoj Parmar, another FIR was earlier registered against Dutta in Indore. Similar FIRs have also been lodged in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.
Following huge backlash on social media, Munmun Dutta had issued an apology.
"It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning, I immediately took the part down," her statement read.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.