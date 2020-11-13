On Acting, Suicidal Thoughts and Success With Satish Kaushik

A heart-to-heart chat with Satish Kaushik about this journey in Bollywood. Not many know that actor Satish Kaushik assisted on films like Masoom and Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro before he got his breakout role as Calendar in Shekhar Kapur’s Mr India.

Kaushik chats about his obsession with Hindi films, passion for acting and his debut as a filmmaker with the multi-crore Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja featuring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher, which eventually tanked at the box-office. From being dictated the script of Masoom by Gulzar to having thoughts of jumping from his room in a hotel in Hyderabad after his first flop, Kaushik opens up in this chat while talking about his ups and downs in the film industry.