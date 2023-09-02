ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Sarojini Naidu Supported My Dad on His Inter-Caste Marriage': Amitabh Bachchan

'Sarojini Naidu Supported My Dad on His Inter-Caste Marriage': Amitabh Bachchan

On KBC 15, Amitabh Bachchan spoke about how Sarojini Naidu was a fan of his father.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
'Sarojini Naidu Supported My Dad on His Inter-Caste Marriage': Amitabh Bachchan
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan said that freedom fighter and poet Sarojini Naidu was a fan of his father, legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

After a contestant Yojana answered a question about Sarojini Naidu, Amitabh recalled his association with Naidu. Amitabh said, “I am a little hesitant to say this but she was also a big fan of my babuji (father). My babuji had an intercaste marriage. My mom Teji ji was from a Sikh family. At the time we lived in Allahabad, and getting married in a different caste was unacceptable in those days in that region."

Also Read

Pics: Mamata Banerjee Meets Amitabh Bachchan at His Residence; Ties Him Rakhi

Pics: Mamata Banerjee Meets Amitabh Bachchan at His Residence; Ties Him Rakhi
ADVERTISEMENT

He added, "Many people opposed when my father brought my mother to Allahabad. Sarojini Naidu was the first person who consoled him and even introduced him to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who used to live in Anand Bhavan in Allahabad. I still remember the way she had introduced my father. She said, ‘meet the poet and his poetry’.”

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×