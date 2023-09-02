In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan said that freedom fighter and poet Sarojini Naidu was a fan of his father, legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
After a contestant Yojana answered a question about Sarojini Naidu, Amitabh recalled his association with Naidu. Amitabh said, “I am a little hesitant to say this but she was also a big fan of my babuji (father). My babuji had an intercaste marriage. My mom Teji ji was from a Sikh family. At the time we lived in Allahabad, and getting married in a different caste was unacceptable in those days in that region."
He added, "Many people opposed when my father brought my mother to Allahabad. Sarojini Naidu was the first person who consoled him and even introduced him to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who used to live in Anand Bhavan in Allahabad. I still remember the way she had introduced my father. She said, ‘meet the poet and his poetry’.”
