SRK and Amitabh Bachchan Reunite For a Project After 17 Years

The duo has previously shared the screen in iconic movies like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Meanwhile, SRK is currently gearing up for the release of his Atlee directorial Jawan which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on September 7 this year. He also also working on Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani.

On the other hand, Amitabh will soon be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He will also be in Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath.