SRK and Amitabh Bachchan Reunite For a Project After 17 Years

SRK and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to reunite for a project. As per reports, the two superstars of Bollywood will share the screen together once again, although details of the project are yet to be revealed.

According to an inside source, there is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan will feature. However, details for the project are not yet out but there will soon be more updates.

Take a look at the picture:

The duo has previously shared the screen in iconic movies like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Meanwhile, SRK is currently gearing up for the release of his Atlee directorial Jawan which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on September 7 this year. He also also working on Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani.

On the other hand, Amitabh will soon be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He will also be in Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath.

Topics:  Amitabh Bachchan   SRK 

