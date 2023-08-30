Pics: Mamata Banerjee Meets Amitabh Bachchan at His Residence; Ties Him Rakhi

ADVERTISEMENT
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the Bachchan family.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, on 30 August, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid a visit to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan at his Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, in Mumbai.

Banerjee reportedly tied a rakhi to Bachchan and fondly referred to him as 'Bharat Ratna,' the highest civilian honour in India. The CM, who is currently in the city to attend the two-day meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also posed with the Bachchan family for pictures.

