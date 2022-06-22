Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts to Her Ex Naga Chaitanya Dating Sobhita Dhulipala
Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams trolls on claiming she planted rumours on ex Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for being a self-made star who rose from rags to riches with her sheer hard work and persistence. The South Indian actor is quite active on social media and is not the one to shy away criticisms and trolls online. She stood up for herself once again and called out an entertainment portal for a report that was titled "Chay fans lash out at Sam's PR team" (which has now been deleted).
Responding to the media report which falsely claimed that Samantha is planting rumours and negative stories about Chaitanya, the actor has put forward her strong message against the trolls, asking them to "grow up."
The Family Man star took to Twitter and wrote, "Rumours on girl - Must be true!! Rumours on boy - Planted by a girl!! Grow up guys.. Parties involved have clearly moved on.. you should move on too!! Concentrate on your work… on your families.. move on!!"
Samantha, has been the subject of trolls and memes ever since she announced her divorce with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, last year. The couple announced their separation in a joint statement on their respective social media handles. The statement read, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support."
The actor has been responding to insensitive rumours and speculations surrounding her separation from Naga Chaitanya, time and again. Earlier last year, she addressed the trolls in her Instagram story with a powerful statement. It read, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions".
On the work front, Samantha has a line up including Kushi, a Telugu flick costarring with Vijay Devarakonda, a pan-India film titled Yashoda and mythological drama Shakuntalam.
