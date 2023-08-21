Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Jacqueline Fernandez joined the world's largest annual 'India Day Parade' in New York on Sunday, 20 August. The grand event was held to pay homage to India's 77th Independence Day.
According to reports, this was the 41st parade that began around 12:00 pm (local time) on New York City's 38th Street and Madison Avenue.
In addition to Samantha and Jacqueline, spiritual guru Sri Ravi Shankar and New York City Mayor Eric Adams were also among the attendees.
The parade was organised by a non-profit organisation called the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA). Established in 1970, the body works towards representing the "growing Indian diaspora in the Northeast USA."
Several videos from the parade surfaced on the internet. In one of the videos, Jacqueline could be seen waving the tricolour flag on the parade route, and in the other, Samantha could be seen greeting the crowd.
Have a look:
This year's theme for the annual India Day Parade was 'Mission Life', commenced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The movement's mission is to get people from all around the world to protect and save the environment.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)