Watch: Salman Khan's Intense Training for Tiger 3

Salman Khan is set to reprise his role as RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathod in his upcoming film Tiger 3. If the previous two installments were any indication, Tiger 3 is going to be an action-packed film which needs intense training. Salman Khan shared a video from his gym session while prepping for Tiger 3.

He wrote in the caption, "I think this guy is training for Tiger3 @beingstrongglobal (sic)."