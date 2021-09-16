Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Salman Khan for OTT Welcome as Hotstar Rejects SRK’s Ideas
Salman Khan shared Disney+ Hotstar's video featuring Shah Rukh Khan and asked his fans to welcome him.
There have been speculations surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s OTT debut since Disney+ Hotstar released a promotional video featuring Shah Rukh. In the video, Shah Rukh experiences FOMO when he learns that all major Bollywood stars are set to make their digital debuts, except him.
The streaming service released a second video which features Shah Rukh discussing genres for his debut, which Salman Khan shared and wrote, “Hmmm Swagat nahi karoge SRK ka? (Hmmm. Won't you welcome SRK?)” Shah Rukh reacted to his Karan Arjun co-star’s response and said, “Thanks bhaijaan. Ye bandhan abhi bhi pyaar ka bandhan hai.”
The latest promotional video, titled Siway SRK 2.0, features Shah Rukh finding out that Disney+ Hotstar rejected his pitches. When his manager gets off a call with Hotstar, Shah Rukh asks, “Unhe mere crime drama ka idea pasand aaya? (Did they like my crime-drama idea?)” The manager responds that Ajay Devgn has also announced a crime drama. This is followed by Shah Rukh asking about his various other pitches including a horror comedy and an action thriller.
“What about the romantic comedy?” Shah Rukh asks, to which the manager responds, “The 90s are over.” The clip ends with Shah Rukh asking the manager to wave at his fans instead.
On the career front, Shah Rukh is shooting for Atlee’s Bollywood debut which also stars Nayanthara. He also stars in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
