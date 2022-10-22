ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan Down With Dengue; Karan Johar to Host 'Bigg Boss 16': Report

Reportedly, filmmaker Karan Johar will take over the reality show in Salman Khan's absence.

i

Several media reports have claimed on Saturday, 22 October that Salman Khan has been diagnosed with dengue and is not been keeping well. A source reported to ANI, that the actor is taking a brief break from hosting the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 16, due to his illness. However, Salman's dengue diagnosis has not been confirmed yet.

As per the reports, filmmaker Karan Johar will take over Bigg Boss 16 in Salman's absence, until he gets better.

Soon after the news surfaced the internet, several fans flooded social media with "get well soon" wishes for the Ek Tha Tiger actor, praying for his speedy recovery.

Here are some tweets:

Besides Bigg Boss 16, Salman was also shooting for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati. Touted to be an action-packed entertainer, the film is directed by Farhad Samji and also features Palak Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the big screens next year, in 2023.

