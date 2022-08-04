Salman Khan on Being Offered Mannat Before Shah Rukh Khan & Why He Didn't Buy it
Salman Khan declined the offer to buy the house.
Salman Khan in an interview revealed that he was offered Mannat before Shah Rukh Khan. But he decided to decline the offer after his father Salim Khan asked what he would do with a house that big.
In the interview Salman was asked about the one thing he wanted from Shah Rukh Khan and the actor revealed in an interview to journalist Faridoon Shahryar that that would be his house. He stated, "That bungalow of his (Mannat). But it had come me first, when I had just started off. My dad (film producer and script writer Salim Khan) said itne bade ghar mein tum karoge kya (what will you do in such a big house). I want to ask Shah Rukh, itne bade ghar mein karta kya hai tu (what does he do in such a big house).”
The house is located in Bandra and is one of the iconic properties of Mumbai. Salman and Shah Rukh are also neighbours. The two had starred together in a film called Karan Arjun. They were also seen in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
