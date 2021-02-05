Here's What Salman Khan Had To Say About the Farmers' Protests
The actor was addressing the media at an event in Mumbai.
Salman Khan chose to stick to a diplomatic response when asked to comment on the ongoing farmers' protests at a recent event in Mumbai.
"The right should be done. The most correct thing should be done. The most noble thing should be done," he said.
This response comes a day after several members of the film industry and other celebrities, including Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, posted coordinated tweets with messages backing the government's stand on the protests all under the same hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. While some celebrities have called for an "amicable resolution" in these government-endorsed messages most other Bollywood stars, including the Khans and the Kapoors, have remained silent on the issue.
