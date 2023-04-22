Salman Khan And Aamir Khan Ring In Eid Together; Wish ‘Chand Mubarak’

On Friday (21 April), Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan rang in Eid together with a legendary selfie.
Salman Khan, whose latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is another quintessential Eid release, took to Instagram to share the selfie.
Wishing their fans a happy Eid, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor captioned the iconic image with, “Chand Mubarak 🌙”
Take a look here:
While Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is enjoying its second day at the box office, Aamir Khan is currently taking a break from acting to focus on his family.
The Dangal actor was last seen in Forrest Gump’s 2022 Indian remake, Laal Singh Chadha opposite Kareena Kapoor.
