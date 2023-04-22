ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan And Aamir Khan Ring In Eid Together; Wish ‘Chand Mubarak’

Salman Khan took to Instagram to share an iconic ‘Eid’ selfie with Aamir Khan.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Salman Khan And Aamir Khan Ring In Eid Together; Wish ‘Chand Mubarak’
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

On Friday (21 April), Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan rang in Eid together with a legendary selfie.

Salman Khan, whose latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is another quintessential Eid release, took to Instagram to share the selfie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wishing their fans a happy Eid, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor captioned the iconic image with, “Chand Mubarak 🌙”

Take a look here:

While Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is enjoying its second day at the box office, Aamir Khan is currently taking a break from acting to focus on his family.

The Dangal actor was last seen in Forrest Gump’s 2022 Indian remake, Laal Singh Chadha opposite Kareena Kapoor.

Also Read

'Stop It, Bhaijaan!': My Honest Thoughts on 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

'Stop It, Bhaijaan!': My Honest Thoughts on 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Salman Khan   Aamir Khan   Eid 2023 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×