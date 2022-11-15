'I Want to Be With My Family': Aamir Khan Announces Break From Acting

Aamir Khan announces break from acting.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
During his recent media interaction, Aamir Khan announced that he will turn producer for his upcoming project titled Champions. Initially, the actor was set to star in the film. However, he decided to forgo his decision in order to spend more time with his family and take a break from acting.
According to a report by ANI, during his interaction at an event in Delhi, Aamir shared, "When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids."
Revealing that this is the first time in his 35-year-long career that he is taking a break from acting, he added, "I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it's not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor."
Champions will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with 200 Not Out Productions and Sony Pictures International Productions India.
On the work front, Aamir was last seen in filmmaker Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Kareena Kapoor. The film was the Indian adaption of Tom Hanks' 1994 cult classic, Forrest Gump. However, it failed to perform well at the box office.
