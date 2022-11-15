'I Want to Be With My Family': Aamir Khan Announces Break From Acting

According to a report by ANI, during his interaction at an event in Delhi, Aamir shared, "When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids."

Revealing that this is the first time in his 35-year-long career that he is taking a break from acting, he added, "I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it's not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor."

Champions will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with 200 Not Out Productions and Sony Pictures International Productions India.