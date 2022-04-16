'If You Think You Have Mastered Parenting, You Are Wrong': Sakshi Tanwar
Sakshi Tanwar speaks about her journey from Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki to Mai.
Sakshi Tanwar has been receiving a huge appreciation for her performance in the Netflix show, Mai. Vivek Mushran, who plays Sakshi's husband in the series, is also impressive.
The Quint caught up with both the actors to speak about their experiences working on the show. When asked as to how Sakshi ensured that she didn't get typecast following Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, the actor said, "Honestly speaking, there was no effort that went into it. I was fortunate enough to get a variety of shows. The only thing I took care of was that after Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki got over, I said 'That's it'".
Sakshi added, "I took a sabbatical after Kahani... With that one show I got everything - money, name and fame. I was in a very happy space, but I was also very tired. So I consciously stayed away from work for some time".
Sakshi plays a mother in Mai, and in real life, too, she has a daughter. Opening up about the challenges of motherhood she said, "Motherhood is extremely challenging. People say that it gets better after six months, but those six months never end. Just when you think that you have mastered the art of parenting, the game changes. I think the pandemic helped, because I could give my daughter my undivided attention. Our bond strengthened and I know her better as a person. Otherwise, I was always relying on what other people had to say".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.