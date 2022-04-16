'If You Think You Have Mastered Parenting, You Are Wrong': Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi added, "I took a sabbatical after Kahani... With that one show I got everything - money, name and fame. I was in a very happy space, but I was also very tired. So I consciously stayed away from work for some time".

Sakshi plays a mother in Mai, and in real life, too, she has a daughter. Opening up about the challenges of motherhood she said, "Motherhood is extremely challenging. People say that it gets better after six months, but those six months never end. Just when you think that you have mastered the art of parenting, the game changes. I think the pandemic helped, because I could give my daughter my undivided attention. Our bond strengthened and I know her better as a person. Otherwise, I was always relying on what other people had to say".