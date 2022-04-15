'Mai' Review: Sakshi Tanwar Shines in This Emotionally-Demanding Show

An everyday Indian mom, sari clad and dinner ready, careful of her husband’s blood sugar and daughter's moods, she is now thrown into a seedy world of medical frauds, gangsters and hardened criminals. What was it that her daughter had gotten mixed up and how and why did she end up dying?

Mai is a thriller, a mystery and a revenge story all wrapped into one and while we have seen this mother taking revenge trope before, Sakshi Tanwar lends to this role something which is difficult to put into words. For all those who are emotionally fairly fragile, a word of caution, watching Sakshi Tanwar cry as a helpless, lost and grieving mother while pretty much doing undercover detective work on her own, is heartbreaking.

For a show that that starts on a high note and gets a little muddled in the later episodes, something Netflix India’s shows tend to do quite frequently, this one is redeemed and reaches the finish line fairly strongly on the shoulders of Sakshi Tanwar.