Robbery at Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu Residence; Two Detained by Mumbai Police

Mumbai police have detained two people in connection with a robbery at Shilpa Shetty's Juhu residence in Mumbai. A Mumbai police official shared on 15 June that some valuables from the actor's house were allegedly stolen last week, according to a report by PTI.
In continuation of the PTI report, the complaint mentions that a theft case was registered by the Gambler actor at the Juhu police station. A probe into the case is currently underway, the official confirmed. The investigative team has so far detained two people in connection with the case, he added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shetty is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty. She will also be seen in Sonal Joshi's Sukhee.
