Rihanna & Rapper A$AP Rocky All Set to Welcome Their First Child

The photos were posted on Instagram on Monday by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs. Rumours about Rihanna and Rocky dating were floating for years, till the pair made an official announcement about their romance last year.

In an interview with GQ magazine published in May 2021 the rapper called Rihanna the "love of my life" and "the One." He also spoke about becoming a father. "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad", Rocky had said.

On the work front, Rihanna's last studio release was in 2016. She has launched successful makeup, lingerie and high fashion brands.