Rihanna & Rapper A$AP Rocky All Set to Welcome Their First Child
Photos of a pregnant Rihanna taking a walk with Rocky have surfaced on the internet.
Superstar Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, are expecting their first child. Rihanna's baby bump showed as she was clicked taking a stroll with Rocky at Harlem during the weekend. She was seen sporting a long jacket buttoned only at the top, paired with ripped jeans.
The photos were posted on Instagram on Monday by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs. Rumours about Rihanna and Rocky dating were floating for years, till the pair made an official announcement about their romance last year.
In an interview with GQ magazine published in May 2021 the rapper called Rihanna the "love of my life" and "the One." He also spoke about becoming a father. "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad", Rocky had said.
On the work front, Rihanna's last studio release was in 2016. She has launched successful makeup, lingerie and high fashion brands.
